Ice storm possible Friday morning in KC; an hour or two might look like ‘a blizzard’

An ice storm is possible Friday morning in parts of the Kansas City region as 2021 starts with a “messy day” of freezing rain and snow, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

With temperatures in the 20s, Friday morning will be “not pretty” as a complex winter storm moves in. The area could see between two and six inches of snow.

“With the strong winds tomorrow, depending on how heavy that snow is falling, it may look like a blizzard for an hour or two,” Lauria said, “because the winds will be out of the northeast at 30 miles an hour, if not even stronger than that.”

On Thursday morning, a winter weather advisory was upgraded to a winter storm warning across the region, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is set to begin at midnight and last through 8 p.m. Friday.

A very complex winter storm is expected from late tonight through much of the day tomorrow. Here's our latest information for timing of onset of precipitation, snow amounts and ice amounts. pic.twitter.com/7eDLWOEI74 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 31, 2020

The ice has the potential to damage trees and create power outages, according to the warning.

“Travel could be nearly impossible,” it said.

There is a chance of light snow Saturday, Lauria said.