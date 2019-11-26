Rain moves into Kansas City area as most of Missouri faces threat of severe weather

Don’t let the spring-like storms fool you Tuesday — it is late November in Kansas City.

“For the day today, cloud cover will be increasing, so will our chances for rain as temperatures go soaring into the 50s,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

A warm front approaching from the south will bring some scattered off-and-on rain showers, especially toward mid-morning and early afternoon, she said.

“We will be watching for a few little scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder to bubble up after sunset tonight,” Bogowith said.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday evening across most of Missouri. Areas east of the Kansas City area are at a greater risk of severe weather.

Strong winds of 40 to 60 mph along with hail are the most likely threat. However, there is a chance for an isolated tornado or two.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory that includes that Kansas City area that is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the national weather service said in the advisory. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Here we sit at the end of November talking about a severe weather threat more reminiscent of early Spring. Much of Missouri will be under the threat for damaging winds, large hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado this evening. Stay weather aware this evening! pic.twitter.com/VDosrVvEBG — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 26, 2019

Colder air will circle into the area Tuesday night behind the storm system with areas in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri seeing the possibility of snow, Bogowith said.

“If you have travel plans off to the north early in the day on Wednesday, just know things could get a little bumpy and dicey on the roadways the further north that you do travel,” Bogowith said.

The weather on Wednesday is looking to be dry although temperatures will be much colder with the high in the low and middle 40s.

“It will be even chiller on Thursday,” Bogowith said. “We will have a chance for a wintry mix transitioning into those rain showers. The rain will continue over on into Friday.”

The high on Friday is expected to rebound to around 50 degrees, she said.

