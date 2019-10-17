Showers, thunderstorms to affect early Saturday morning plans in Kansas City

Rain and thunderstorms will affect Saturday morning events in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Late Friday night into Saturday morning, we are going to be talking about scattered showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder, and this will be affecting your early Saturday morning plans,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“By mid-morning Saturday, we should see the rain moving out.”

The anticipated rainy and wet conditions could dampen the spirits of runners in the Kansas City Marathon which gets underway at 7 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kansas City, as well as other outdoor activities.

While no severe weather is expected, there is potential for lightning with some of the stronger storms.

After the storms move out of the area Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend should remain dry until Sunday night, when there’s a possibility of more rain.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said no severe weather is expected with those storms, which could continue overnight into Monday.

Prior to the weekend storms, Kansas City will continue to see near-perfect fall weather.

“We have a beautiful forecast for us today with afternoon highs approaching 70 degrees again,” Ritter said Thursday. “In addition to that we will have ample sunshine.”

The area, however, will be dealing with windy conditions as the day progresses, she said.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

“Friday night football should be fine based on the timing for the next round of rain,” she said.