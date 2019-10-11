Cool temperatures will continue with an overnight freeze, but warmer weather later

SHARE COPY LINK

Unseasonably cool temperatures are expected to continue throughout Friday afternoon and early Saturday, where many portions of Kansas City could experience widespread frost, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We are going to be pretty cold later on today. As we clear out our skies we will see our temperatures try to recover back up to the upper 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“But that is as warm as we can promise you for today,” she said.

Ritter said it will feel like it is closer to 40 degrees.

Temperatures took a 19-degree drop on Thursday, dipping from from 71 degrees just before 5 p.m. to 52 degrees by 6 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill reported.

Not quite as big a drop at Kansas City (International). Temperatures went from 71 at 4:50 to 52 at 5:57. 19 degree temperatures drop in a little over an hour! — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 10, 2019

The agency issued a freeze watch for late Friday through early Saturday morning for the Kansas City area and surrounding areas.

The daytime cloud cover should clear up Friday night with lighter winds.

“We are going to see our first frost and possibly a widespread freeze tomorrow morning and that is when we have this freeze warning go into effect,” Ritter said.

Gusty winds will likely accompany the much cooler temperatures expected today.

“We will drop down to 32 degrees and then we will recover back to the 60s for afternoon highs this weekend,” Ritter said.

