‘Hot start to the week’: KC heats up, with thunderstorms in forecast later in week

Hot and humid conditions returned to the Kansas City area as highs climbed to about 90 degrees Monday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have another hot start of the week ahead of us,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Even if you don’t hit 90 degrees, it’s going to feel like it’s in the 90s with the heat index being a really big issue.”

The heat index will be between 90 and 95 degrees over the course of the afternoon, Ritter said.

“Even overnight tonight, we are not going to see a ton of relief and by tomorrow afternoon it is going to be another hot, humid forecast with highs back close to 90 and the heat index running between 90 and 95,” Ritter said.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible Monday evening and into the overnight hours across far northwestern Missouri. Gusty winds and hail up to an inch in diameter are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday in northwest Missouri.

Widespread storms are expected across the entire Kansas City area Thursday afternoon and evening. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out, according to the weather service.

The weekend, beginning with Friday, is looking dry at this time.

