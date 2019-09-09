‘Hot and humid day ahead’: It’s going to feel like temps are in the 90s in KC

Summer heat reminds KC it’s not fall yet It will be another hot and humid day in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates for The Star. Highs will be about 10 degrees above normal as they climb to 90 degrees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It will be another hot and humid day in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates for The Star. Highs will be about 10 degrees above normal as they climb to 90 degrees.

The Kansas City metro will be reminded Monday that the end of summer is still more than a week away.

“We have another hot and humid day ahead of us,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates for The Star. “Afternoon highs will be between 88 and 92 degrees. The heat index will make it feel like it’s in the 90s.”

Average highs for this time of year typically are in the lower 80s.

The UV index will be high Monday, so people headed outdoors will want to keep the sunscreen handy, Ritter said.

The pollen count is also high Monday.

“The peak of ragweed season is right now through next week,” she said.

There are a few small chances for storms, primarily in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, during the first part of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Widespread storms are expected across the entire Kansas City area Thursday, according to the weather service. No severe weather from the storms is expected at this time.

It’s looking like Friday through the weekend will be dry, according to the weather service.