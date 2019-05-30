Weather News
Flooding closes U.S. 36 near Chillicothe as rivers rise around Missouri
Floodwaters threaten U.S. 36 east of New Cambria, Missouri
Authorities closed U.S. 36 highway both east and west of Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday morning after floodwaters covered the road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
U.S. 65 south of Chillicothe also was closed. Meanwhile, U.S. 36 was open west of Macon, Missouri, but traffic was head-to-head and the highway could close if water continued to rise.
The highways were the latest to close in Missouri because of flooding.
“By the looks of the current MoDOT travel map, Missouri is closed!” Troop B of the Missouri Highway Patrol joked on social media. “It is really important to check your route before traveling & exercise patience.”
Emergency responders have performed water rescues across Troop B’s jurisdiction in northeastern Missouri because vehicles were stranded in floodwaters, the highway patrol said.
Record river flooding was occurring in the north of the state on the Missouri River and on the Grand, Chariton, 102 and Platte rivers because of recent heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. Other rivers were experiencing moderate flooding.
“Most areas have received 200-400% above normal precipitation for the month!!” the weather service said on Twitter. “Our scale doesn’t go above 8” above normal but places like Milan, MO are 18” above normal!”
Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train service has been suspended through June 2 because of flooding and rail congestion. Replacement buses will provide passenger service.
