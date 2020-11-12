RSVP: A discussion about guns and domestic violence, in Springfield and across Missouri

Join American Public Square at Jewell and The Kansas City Star for the first of three programs in our series Gun Violence in Missouri: Seeking Solutions.

Guns are a major driver of domestic violence in Missouri, which has the second-highest rate in the nation of women murdered by men. Springfield has the highest rate of domestic violence in the state.

Join American Public Square at Jewell, The Kansas City Star and the Springfield News-Leader at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 for the second of three digital programs in our series Gun Violence in Missouri: Seeking Solutions. Our discussion will focus on the connection between guns and domestic violence in Springfield and across the state of Missouri, examining how firearms have contributed to spikes in domestic violence and exploring innovative solutions.

Our expert panel will discuss the root causes of gun violence driven by domestic abuse, and we’ll take the conversation further to identify actionable plans aimed at addressing these urgent issues for the greater good of our communities.

This digital event is part of the Missouri Gun Violence Project, a two-year, statewide journalism collaboration investigating the causes and possible solutions to gun violence. It is supported by the nonprofits Report for America and Missouri Foundation for Health.

The conversation will be moderated by Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of United WE, an organization that works to advance women’s economic and civic leadership to make meaningful change.

Here’s a look at our panelists:

Janice Thompson, domestic violence survivor, victim advocate

Paul Williams, Springfield Police Chief

Jamie Willis, project coordinator for the Greene County Family Justice Center