Police say man found shot to death in Ferguson on Sunday

A man was found fatally shot on a street in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson over the weekend, police there said.

The St. Louis County police said the shooting happened Sunday morning, when officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to Barbados Lane after a gunshot warning system detected gunshots in the area.

Arriving officers found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name or any other details about the shooting. No arrests were immediately announced in the case.