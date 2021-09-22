St. Louis man who killed apparent intruder won’t be charged

A St. Louis man who killed an apparent intruder will not face charges after investigators determined the man acted in self defense, police said Wednesday.

Officers found Michael Norman, 58, suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night at a home in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Norman died later at a hospital.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On Wednesday, police said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office declined to file charges, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Investigators determined the homeowner shot Norman when he entered the shooter’s home and tried to assault him, police said.