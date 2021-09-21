Violent weekend in St. Louis leaves 8 dead, 14 wounded

Eight people are dead and 14 others wounded after a violent 72-hour period over the weekend in St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that the shootings included one inside a restaurant in The Hill neighborhood, where a 33-year-old man was shot at Rigazzi's during an argument. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

The rash of shootings happened in a year that has seen an overall downturn in killings in St. Louis. The city has reported 138 homicides so far this year, down by nearly one-third from the same period in 2020. St. Louis is on pace to have the fewest killings since 2018.

Despite the downturn, St. Louis continues to have one of the nation's highest homicide rates. To combat it, the city has added 30 more officers to patrol downtown on the weekends.