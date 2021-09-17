Missouri

Trial date set for former Chiefs assistant charged with DWI

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to face trial in April on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a crash last year that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

Reid's trial on the felony charge was scheduled for April 18 during a virtual hearing on Thursday. The trial is expected to last a week.

Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was charged after he hit two stopped cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead stadium in February, prosecutors said. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Prosecutors allege Reid was speeding and intoxicated when he hit the cars. He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.113 about two hours after the crash, according to court records.

Reid underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash.

Reid was placed on administrative leave and the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire, ending his employment with the team.

