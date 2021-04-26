Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in historic Kansas City district

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting in Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine district, police said.

Officers were called to the area just after 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, Kansas City police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the victims at 19th and Vine street. Police said all four were taken to area hospitals, where one man was pronounced dead.

The other victims had gunshot wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. An initial investigations indicates the shooting began with an argument and fight inside an establishment in the district, according to police. A short time later, shots were fired outside the business.

Police have not released the names of the victims, and no arrests had been reported by Monday morning.