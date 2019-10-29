This English bulldog’s bucket list and fight to live are inspiration to ‘keep going’

A Gondola ride. An airplane flight. Attendance at a musical production. A concert. And a spin in a helicopter.

Those are just a few of the adventures Katie, an English bulldog living in Edgerton, Missouri, experienced in the first year of her life.

A 33-item bucket list of adventures that owners Debbie and Ronnie Pack shared on social media made the stocky pup a local celebrity — so much so that the Mayor of Smithville recently declared a full week of summer “Katie Week.”

Katie was born with life-threatening health problems. To keep Katie — and themselves — hopeful, the Pack family created the bucket list. They enlisted friends, family and people in the Kansas City area to contribute.

“A lot of times people don’t think about things like this (hope),” Debbie said. “They kinda just take it as is and they think it’s over. Well it’s not over and you can keep going as much as you want it to happen.”

Katie turned 1 year old on Oct. 16. Debbie said there is a special celebration being planned after her birthday but not all the details have been worked out. For more information, follow Katie’s Facebook Page.

Debbie is hoping that her bucket list idea will spread and go national. She would like to work with other pet owners and help them find inspiration she found in bringing Katie back to health.