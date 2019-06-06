Missouri
Missouri requests FEMA’s help with flood, tornado damage assessments across the state
Levee gives way in Levasy as Missouri River floods
Missouri is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to join state and local officials in assessing damage this month as a result of tornadoes, severe storms and flooding that have devastated communities, farms and businesses across the state.
According to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, the preliminary damage assessments are set to begin June 12 for 56 counties, and are expected to be conducted jointly by FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management officials.
The teams will be surveying damage that started with severe storms on April 29 and continued for weeks in different parts of the state.
Officials are doing the assessments in preparation of a second federal disaster declaration Gov. Parson plans to request.
Last month, President Donald Trump approved the governor’s request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofits in 13 counties recover from flooding and storms that occurred from March 11 to April 16.