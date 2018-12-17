Have you seen this 12-foot-tall tiny house? It was stolen in St. Louis, owner says

A Missouri woman spent about two years and $20,000 crafting her 12-foot-tall tiny house before it was stolen in St. Louis, she said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“You hear about stolen cars and trailers all the time but this is a stolen house,” Meghan Panu said, according to KMOV. “So it’s shocking in so many ways and it sticks out.”
Panu said on her Instagram account — @stltinyliving — that the tiny home was stolen between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. It was parked at Refab building supply store, 3130 Gravois Ave.
While Panu wasn’t living in the home yet, she was planning to move in next spring, the Post-Dispatch reported. Panu was planning to move the home to a lot in the Benton Park West neighborhood, and she needed to finish the interior.
“My goal was to live in it full-time,” she said, according to KMOV.
Now, Panu is asking people who see the home or who have additional information to contact her. The home has green widows, a tin roof and brown-stained cedar siding, KTVI reported.
On Sunday morning, she posted on her Facebook page that two people saw the house heading west on Interstate 70 toward Kansas City.
“Please, if you see it around the city call and report it / get in contact with me,” Panu posted to Instagram. You can also contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212, KTVI reported.
