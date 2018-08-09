Workers faced ‘inhumane and unhealthy’ living conditions at old jail

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was joined by Kansas City Mayor Sly James and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson as they toured KCPDs East Patrol, the Regional Crime Lab and the Urban Youth Academy baseball complex.
During a press conference Monday, July 30, in Kansas City, attorneys for the family who lost nine members in the July 19 duck boat disaster in Missouri announced that they are filing a lawsuit for $100 million.
Mac’s Mission, says on its website that it specializes in taking care of dogs with disabilities and it places a special emphasis on pit bulls. The nonprofit, licensed with the state of Missouri, is based in Jackson.
Orin Jackson built Hickory Hills Veterans Lodge to give wounded veterans, especially those with PTSD, the opportunity to hunt, fish, be with other veterans and heal. It is located in rural Sullivan County in north central Missouri.
During his speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention, President Trump took a moment to offer prayers for the victims of the tragic boat accident that claimed 17 lives. He also thanked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first responders.
A community memorial service Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the College of the Ozarks included survivors and families of the victims of the Branson duck boat sinking. Those in attendance heard of a family where everyone survived.