Kansas

Detention deputy arrested twice over domestic incidents

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

A Sedgwick County sheriff's detention deputy was arrested twice Sunday stemming from separate incidents involving his domestic partner.

Detention deputy Aareon White was arrested by Wichita police on allegations of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and battery before being released on bond, the sheriff's office said in a news release. A few hours later, he was arrested again by police for an alleged misdemeanor violation of protection from abuse order.

White, who has been employed by the sheriff's office for about six months, was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations, according to the release.

