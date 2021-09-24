1 dead, 3 teens arrested after chase and shooting in Wichita

A 16-year-old girl is dead and three teenagers are in custody after shots were fired while two vehicles chased each other Thursday in northeast Wichita, police said.

Officers went to an area near Wichita State University Thursday afternoon after receiving multiple calls of shots being fired and vehicles chasing each other, KAKE-TV reported.

Capt. Jeff Weible said that a short time later, a vehicle carrying several teenagers arrived at Wesley Medical Center with the 16-year-old victim inside. She died a short time later.

The second vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was recovered. The suspects tried to flee on foot but were taken into custody.

Preliminary information shows the groups in the two vehicles knew each other but it wasn't clear what their relationship was, Weible said.

Additional information has not been released.