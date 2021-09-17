Kansas

2-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting in Kansas

The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan.

A 2-year-old was killed Friday in what police say appears to be an accidental shooting in Lawrence, Kansas.

Police responding to a shooting found the toddler critically injured, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Officers and detectives are currently speaking with the parties involved in the incident, and preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental,” said Lt. David Ernst of the Lawrence Police Department.

Further details, including the child's name, were not immediately available.

