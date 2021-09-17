Kansas

Man sentenced to probation for hit-and-run that killed boy

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

A Wichita man has been sentenced to three years of probation for a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy.

Marcus Downey would serve 32 months in prison if he violates his probation, the Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Friday.

Wichita police said Hazadi Ashimwe and his mother were crossing a Wichita street on March 8 when a pickup truck hit the boy and fled. Hazadi died at a hospital.

Downey was arrested not far from the scene of the crash. He was charged in with fleeing an accident and driving with a suspended license.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Kansas

2-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting in Kansas

September 17, 2021 8:09 PM

Kansas

Missouri man sentenced in fatal accident during police chase

September 17, 2021 8:09 PM

Kansas

Texas woman convicted in deaths of 2 Kansas carnival vendors

September 17, 2021 8:09 PM

Kansas

Judge: US election official violated law in voter form case

September 17, 2021 8:08 PM

Kansas

Topeka students protest school’s handling of rape accusation

September 17, 2021 8:08 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service