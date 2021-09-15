Protesters gather for second straight night at fraternity

Crowds gathered to protest for a second straight night at a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student.

The Kansas City Star reports that about 250 people arrived Tuesday on the lawn of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. They chanted “no means no” and “kick him out” for hours as about a dozen police officers stood watch. Private security guards also were present.

A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.

University Chancellor Douglas Girod said a statement Tuesday that fraternity leaders have been cooperative. He added that the university takes seriously all reports of sexual assault.

Protester Alexis Ontiveros, a pre-dental student, said attention is being drawn more broadly to victims of sexual assault.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“A lot of the times things go unheard. So I think that this is really important,” she said.