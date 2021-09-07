Authorities identify 2 killed in murder-suicide near Topeka

Northeastern Kansas authorities have identified a man and a woman found dead last week in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of Connor O’Hara, 21, and Hannah King, 20, both of Topeka. were found Friday afternoon in a home just south of Topeka, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe an altercation occurred inside the home and that O’Hara fatally shot King before turning the gun on himself, the Capital-Journal reported.

Sheriff Brian Hill said investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the fatal shooting, although detectives continue to investigate.

