Kansas

Firefighters put out blaze at Topeka multi-family dwelling

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze Saturday at a multi-family dwelling in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the two-story structure and made an “interior offensive attack,” the fire department said in a news release.

Two occupants who were inside the structure were able to get out unhurt before firefighters arrived.

The preliminary investigation says the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. It estimated the loss at about $11,000, mostly due to structural damage. No working smoke detectors were found.

