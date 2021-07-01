Arrest made in last month’s fatal double shooting in Wichita

Police in Wichita have arrested a man suspected of pulling the trigger in a double shooting last month that killed one man and injured another.

Officers arrested Jermall Campbell, 39, of Wichita, on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm and gambling, television station KAKE reported. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Police said Campbell was still at the scene of the June 20 shooting inside a home when officers arrived and found 47-year-old Deandre Freeman shot to death. A 53-year-old man also had been shot and was taken to a hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known Thursday.

Police have said five men were at the home when a disturbance broke out and Campbell fired several shots. The men knew each other and the shooting was not a random incident, police said.