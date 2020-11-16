Kansas City Star Logo
Wichita police investigating fatal Sunday stabbing of man

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Wichita.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday inside a home along South Washington, police said. Officers called to the scene found a 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds who died at the scene. The victim’s name had not been released by Monday morning.

An investigation showed the victim was visiting the home when he and a 34-year-old suspect fought, police said. During the disturbance, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed and slashed the victim before fleeing the scene, investigators said. Police said they're searching for the suspect.

