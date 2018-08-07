Authorities identify Denver man who died in Kansas lake

Authorities have identified the 42-year-old Denver man who died in Perry Lake in northeast Kansas.
The Denver Post reports the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas says Jason Michael Southard was not breathing when family members pulled him out of the water Sunday afternoon and attempted to resuscitate him.
Authorities say Southard had called for help while swimming in the Party Cove area.
Medical personnel attempted advance life support measures but Southard did not regain consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the sheriff's office are investigating Southard's death.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not yet determined the cause of death.
