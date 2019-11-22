Boyfriend holds pregnant woman captive and forces her to drink bleach, Missouri cops say

Police have arrested and charged a man accused of assaulting his “pregnant girlfriend, holding her captive, beat and forced her to drink toilet water and bleach,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The 20-year-old woman reportedly was held against her will by Ronnie W. Howard, 40, in her St. Peters apartment, KMOV4 said. A family member of the abused woman told police her tooth was “chipped” and “her face was scratched when they saw her via FaceTime call.”

The family member also told them the victim said Howard wouldn’t let her leave her apartment and she had been assaulted by him, according to court documents obtained by KSDK 5.

Because the victim recently moved to St. Peters, it was hard for family to provide police with an address to look for her. Police used emergency cell phone pings to the suspect’s phone to find Howard and the woman near a Walmart on Jungermann Road, KSDK 5 said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“The victim told police that Howard had repeatedly punched her in the stomach, held a gun to her stomach and head and told her he would kill her if she told anyone,” KMOV4 reported. “She also said he hid her phone from her and could not call for help.”

Police said the victim was treated at a hospital for her injuries and released, and said that her fetus “appears to be fine,” the Post-Dispatch reported.

Howard denied allegations of abusing the victim and claimed “the victim’s family members ‘made up’ the story about making her drink bleach and toilet water and continued to deny using a gun,” KSDK 5 said.

His criminal history is lengthy, including kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon and stealing a car in another state, multiple outlets said.

He is charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon and is being held on $300,000 cash bond as of Friday, the Post-Dispatch reported.