Tornado in Barton County causes damage to buildings, power lines

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

A tornado Monday afternoon caused damage to houses, buildings and power lines in Barton County in southwest Missouri.

The report came into the National Weather Service at 4:36 p.m., meteorologist Pam Pietrycha said.

The extent of the damage hasn’t been confirmed.

Several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Monday for parts of southwest Missouri. Much of the area remains under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW