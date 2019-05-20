State

Tornado in Barton County causes damage to buildings, power lines

A tornado Monday afternoon caused damage to houses, buildings and power lines in Barton County in southwest Missouri.

The report came into the National Weather Service at 4:36 p.m., meteorologist Pam Pietrycha said.

The extent of the damage hasn’t been confirmed.

Several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Monday for parts of southwest Missouri. Much of the area remains under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
