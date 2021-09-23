National Politics

Sununu to speak at California Republican Party convention

The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is heading to California to deliver a keynote address to fellow Republicans.

Sununu will speak Friday night at the California Republican Party's fall convention, which takes place Friday through Sunday in San Diego.

Sununu will leave New Hampshire on Wednesday night and return Sunday. According to his office, he will continue to serve in his official capacity while he is away, and no taxpayer money will be used during the trip.

Sununu, who is serving his third term, is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Maggie Hassan.

Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, accused Sununu of abandoning the state to further his political ambitions.

On the Vine

A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

September 23, 2021 4:55 AM

National & International

Grand Ronde tribe reclaims Willamette Falls in Oregon

September 23, 2021 4:55 AM

News

Editorial Roundup: Florida

September 23, 2021 4:55 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service