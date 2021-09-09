Coast Guard rescues 4 Mexican fishermen off Key West

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued four men after their fishing boat became disabled off of Key West.

The fishermen told rescue crews they left from Cancun, Mexico, on Aug. 29 in a boat named Aqua Limo II. It broke down off of Key West and they were left with no food, water or fuel, the Coast Guard said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard towed the boat and brought the men to Station Key West. They were checked out by medical staff.

An air crew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations spotted the boat just after noon on Tuesday and notified the Coast Guard.

It was located some 63 miles (101 kilometers) southwest of Key West.

“It is always good to see a happy ending during a search and rescue case all while bolstering our relationship with our neighboring countries,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Collin Snovell said. “We are just happy to help return the four men back home to their families.”