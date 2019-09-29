New York City police officer shot in the Bronx

New York City police say an officer has been shot in the Bronx.

An NYPD spokesman says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. She didn't have any information about the officer's condition or the suspected shooter.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan is scheduled to hold a press conference around 4:30 a.m. at Jacobi Medical Center.

The NYPD's official Twitter account advised people to avoid part of the Edenwald neighborhood in the Bronx. That's near the department's 47th precinct station.