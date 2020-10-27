RideKC to provide free rides to Arrowhead for Kansas City voters on Election Day

Kansas City voters looking to cast their ballots at Arrowhead Stadium on Election Day will be able to catch a free ride, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority announced Tuesday.

The KCATA will shuttle voters on RideKC buses from downtown Kansas City to the stadium about every 30 minutes between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The service is being provided through a partnership with the Kansas City Election Board through donations from the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Registered Kansas City voters who live in Jackson County will be able to cast their ballots at the stadium.

RideKC, which serves dozen of advance and Election Day polling sites in Kansas City, Johnson and Wyandotte County with its regular transit services, has suspended its fares due to COVID-19. RideKC traditionally offers free rides on Election Day.

For more information about taking public transit to vote, check out RideKC’s Election Day page on its website.

RideKC Bike will also two free rides to help people get to polling locations. Use BIKETHEVOTE20 on the RideKC Bike app for the free ride.