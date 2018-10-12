Johnson County Commission races

Is your voter registration up-to-date? Even if you voted before, from time to time, states and local election offices purge their voter registration lists. They delete people who have moved or who haven’t voted in a long time.
Missouri Court of Appeals judges heard arguments for and against keeping Amendment One on the November ballot. The measure would make several ethics reforms and overhaul the state's redistricting system.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill emphasized the middle ground as she spoke to students and took questions, including one on recreational marijuana, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer pledged his support to Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the GOP gubernatorial nominee, after the August primary. Colyer said Kobach is a candidate who stands for conservative values and will stand up for anti-abortion issues.
Republican candidate for Kansas governor Kris Kobach spoke shortly after the primary election results from Johnson County were certified. Kobach said the trend appears to be in his favor, and he called for party unity.
Johnson County accepts nearly 1,500 provisional ballots which could tip the balance in GOP primary for governor. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Gov. Jeff Colyer were separated by a mere 110 votes going into Monday.
JoCo Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker said unaffiliated voters that cast provisional ballots instead of declaring a party would have votes counted Monday, but later clarified these votes would only count if the voter did declare a party.
Workers at the Wyandotte County Election Office are looking at every provisional ballot cast in the county in the primary election. Their results are passed on to the Board of Canvassers to determine which votes are valid.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill talked about President Donald Trump’s trade policies during an August visit to Kansas City. On the same day, the Missouri Farm Bureau endorsed her opponent, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.
An election worker told a Clay County man he couldn’t wear a “Make America Great Again” hat while voting Tuesday. But the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office said he could wear the hat because it doesn’t pertain to this primary election
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.