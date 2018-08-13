Johnson County accepts nearly 1,500 provisional ballots which could tip the balance in GOP primary
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Gov. Jeff Colyer were separated by a mere 110 votes going into Monday.
Workers at the Wyandotte County Election Office are looking at every provisional ballot cast in the county in the primary election. Their results are passed on to the Board of Canvassers to determine which votes are valid.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill stopped in Kansas City Friday to talk about President Donald Trump’s trade policies. A few hours earlier, the Missouri Farm Bureau endorsed her opponent, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.
An election worker told a Clay County man he couldn’t wear a “Make America Great Again” hat while voting Tuesday. But the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office said he could wear the hat because it doesn’t pertain to this primary election