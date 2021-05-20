Lucas offers plan to give Kansas City more say in how police spend taxpayer money

Mayor Quinton Lucas, left, will offer a plan Thursday to give the city more say over the police budget. Police chief Rick Smith is at right in this file photo. rsugg@kcstar.com

Mayor Quinton Lucas, in charge of a city that has no local control over its police department, is pursuing a strategy to upend how the Kansas City Police Department is funded to give City Hall more say on how the department spends its money.

Lucas is expected to introduce two ordinances during Thursday’s City Council meeting.

“I think it finally gives the people of Kansas City some accountability of policing activities in their city,” Lucas said Thursday. “I hope it compels the police department to engage more actively in a lot of our newer approaches to violence prevention.”

The new ordinances come as KCPD Chief Rick Smith, whose police get more money from the city’s general fund budget than any other department, has complained that the department has been unable to bring on a new academy class since February 2020. The KCPD received $239 million in the current year budget, but police officials have been asking for more money over the last week.

KCPD is governed by the Board of Kansas City Police Commissioners, whose members are appointed by the Missouri governor, except for the mayor of Kansas City who always has a seat on the commission. The Kansas City Council has little influence over the police department aside from approving its budget.

But even in approving its budget, it has little say in how the police spend the money. Lucas said his strategy aims to give the city leadership more influence in police spending.

Lucas’ ordinances work in two steps.

The first ordinance reduces the KCPD budget by $44 million. That would result in KCPD’s budget equaling 20% of the city’s general fund revenue, which Missouri law requires as the minimum Kansas City can devote to policing.

But that doesn’t mean KCPD’s budget is actually slashed to the minimum allowed by state law.

That $44 million is reallocated to what the city calls a “Community Services and Prevention Fund.” Kansas City Manager Brian Platt and the police commissioners would then negotiate on how to spend that money.

Lucas said his ordinances do not functionally cut the police budget — in fact, it earmarks an additional $3 million to pay for a new police academy class — but instead gives City Hall more say in how KCPD spends money.

“It does not defund; indeed, it actually increases funds, but it does create an area of I think substantial accountability that has been lacking in this city since the 1940s,” Lucas said in an interview.

Lucas said his ordinance has at least eight co-sponsors, which gives him an apparent majority to pass the ordinances.

While the Board of Police Commissioners is not bound to negotiate with City Hall on the other $44 million, Lucas said an absence of cooperation from the commissioners would mean they’re the ones cutting the police budget.

Lucas said he developed this latest strategy after seeing poor results in combating violent crime in Kansas City. Last year, the city broke a record in yearly homicides with 176.

Even with last year’s dubious distinction, Lucas said the city’s trend with homicides has been troubling over the course of his life.

“‘I’ve been alive for 36 years, and there have been about 4,500 people murdered in Kansas City,” Lucas said. “That is more than the Americans who died in the Iraq War, almost double the Americans who died in the Afghanistan War. These are traumatic numbers.”

There’s precedent for City Hall to enter into contracts with departments and outside agencies that spend the city’s tax dollars. The city has an agreement with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on how it spends a portion of city sales tax earmarked for transportation. It also has an agreement with VisitKC, which also receives city funding.

It’s not clear yet how police will react to Lucas’ proposal. Already this month KCPD leadership has been suggesting that the police are not adequately funded.

Smith last week published a post on his online blog that said a hiring freeze is depleting his department’s staffing.

Smith wrote that KCPD is losing more than eight officers a month due to attrition, a problem he said was compounded by the police department not having an academy class of new recruits since February 2020.

“We are down 116 officers and do not have the budget to replace them,” Smith wrote.

Two KCPD officials testified on Wednesday to the Kansas City Council’s Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee that staffing issues have caused some police officers being dispatched to parts of the city outside their patrol zones.

Smith’s blog post said other KCPD departments are experiencing staffing shortages, too, including being down 11 positions in the crime laboratory.

There was some skepticism about Smith’s post in City Hall.

Platt, through a city spokesman, said that a member of the police department who retires from a senior rank position has a salary at or near $150,000 and can be replaced with a recruit who has a starting salary around $40,000 without requiring additional funds.

“In addition, the reductions in the KCPD budget were not only a suggestion from the police chief during the budget process but were for the most part eliminating positions in the budget that were currently unfilled,” city spokesman Chris Hernandez said in an email. “This right-sizing of the budget should have no impact on current service delivery.”

Smith’s post concluded by calling for readers to contact their city council representatives and request that KCPD get a share of the $97.5 million that Kansas City received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Currently there are no plans to give KCPD a cut of federal funding. Lucas said the city’s policy is to avoid using one-time funds like the federal pandemic stimulus funding to support ongoing expenses.

“They would like rescue plan (funds), they are not in line to get any rescue plan funds at this current moment,” Lucas said.