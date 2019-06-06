ACLU of Missouri sues Secretary of State for rejecting abortion bill referendum

How abortion access would vary without Roe v. Wade Different states have different laws in place that will take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Different states have different laws in place that will take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft Thursday, hours after his announcement rejecting its referendum application to overturn a law that criminalizes abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy.

Ashcroft said the issue is an emergency clause that went into effect immediately when Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill last month. It requires that some minors notify both of their parents before getting an abortion. The clause was approved by two-thirds of the legislature, as required by the state constitution.

The rest of the law, including the eight-week ban, goes on the books Aug. 28.

But the state constitution also says the people’s right to challenge a law by referendum is limited when the measure is “necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace” and “health or safety.”

Ashcroft said the courts will have to make the final determination.

“The Secretary of State’s Office does not have the ability to decide whether an emergency clause is truly an emergency,” he said.

Following Ashcroft’s announcement, the ACLU of Missouri held to its pronouncement: “We will see you in court.”

In the lawsuit, filed in Cole County Circuit Court, the ACLU asked for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction while the court decides the legality of Ashcroft’s action.

It said there was nothing “immediate,” nor “no new public menace” supporting the need for an emergency clause. Before Parson signed the bill last month, Missouri had one-parent consent laws for more than 30 years, according to the suit.

It noted that the Senate handler of the bill, Sen. Andrew Koenig, said in an interview with St. Louis Public Radio: “What we did in the bill is actually preempt that type of situation by putting an emergency clause in there. So there can’t be a referendum.”

“To put it plainly: the “situation” that Senator Koenig wants to “preempt” is Missourians’ exercise of their fundamental right to scrutinize the legislative acts of their elected representatives,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit named Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Auditor Nicole Galloway as defendants, as well. Both are responsible for reviewing referendums before they are approved or rejected by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Ashcroft has also rejected one of the two referendum applications by attorney Lowell Pearson, who represents GOP megadonor and Joplin businessman David Humphreys.





Pearson said he would file suit Friday.