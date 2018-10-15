Lawsuit alleges Kansas birth certificate policy violates transgender individuals’ rights
A lawsuit filed Monday alleges Kansas violates the constitutional rights of transgender individuals by refusing to update the sex on their birth certificates to correspond with their gender identities.
Michael Kalny, the Kansas Republican who said of Democratic congressional candidate Sharice Davids, “your radical socialist kick boxing lesbian Indian will be sent back packing to the reservation,” has resigned as a precinct committeeman.
Is your voter registration up-to-date? Even if you voted before, from time to time, states and local election offices purge their voter registration lists. They delete people who have moved or who haven’t voted in a long time.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in again, for the cameras, this time - Monday night at a White House ceremony. President Donald Trump in remarks at the ceremony said Kavanaugh had been found "innocent" in the process.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit Monday finding that Jackson County could not account for more than 430 sex offenders, or 20.7 percent of those residing in the county. She called the findings disturbing and alarming.
Volunteers gather at the Johnson County Democratic Party office on 75th Street to make calls, organize campaign literature and ready yard signs as they push for a blue wave in a state controlled by
Republicans.