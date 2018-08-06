‘It comes at a great time,’ Kobach says of Trump endorsement
"I really appreciate the president putting his faith and trust in me," Kansas governor candidate Kris Kobach said Monday during a news conference in Mission after President Donald Trump endorsed him on Twitter.
Union members canvassing on behalf of the We Are Missouri campaign knocked on doors in Kansas City on Tuesday, one week ahead of a battleground vote over right to work. They want people to vote "no" and repeal right to work.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was joined by Kansas City Mayor Sly James and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson as they toured KCPDs East Patrol, the Regional Crime Lab and the Urban Youth Academy baseball complex.
In May, a Supreme Court ruling began allowing states other than Nevada to create their own legislation on sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting, but where to Kansas and Missouri stand?