How to watch Sprint and T-Mobile execs pitch their merger to Congress on Wednesday

Sprint and T-Mobile executives are taking their merger case to Congress on Wednesday in testimony to a U.S. Senate panel focused on antitrust and competition.
Senators have labeled the session: "Game of Phones: Examining the Competitive Impact of the T-Mobile-Sprint Transaction" and will hear from Marcelo Claure, Sprint's executive chairman and previous CEO, and T-Mobile CEO John Legere, according to the companies.
Here's where you can watch the session live via a webcast. It is set to begin at 1:30 p. m. Central.
Claure tweeted Monday about his appearance as a way to tout "all the benefits a combined" Sprint and T-Mobile could bring. He specifically listed "true nationwide mobile" 5G service.
Legere mentioned the Wednesday hearings during his regular Slow Cooker Sunday performance, which he held on Saturday to reserve Sunday for LGBT pride events.
The companies already have filed an extensive merger application with the Federal Communications Commission.
They also face review by federal antitrust attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice, where analysts have given the $26 billion deal roughly a 50-50 chance of approval.
Senators' questions during the Wednesday hearing could indicate issues that will give Sprint and T-Mobile difficulty in getting the merger approved.
