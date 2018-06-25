Fellow Democrat gives McCaskill Heimlich maneuver and a cracked rib

A cracked rib will stop Sen. Claire McCaskill from giving hugs for the next few weeks but not from continuing her Senate work or re-election campaign.
When McCaskill began choking during a Democratic caucus lunch Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin successfully gave McCaskill the Heimlich maneuver after two others had failed. Manchin, D-West Virginia, also unintentionally left her with a cracked rib.
"I'm really grateful to Joe," McCaskill said and added on Twitter that a "sore rib for a few weeks is no big deal. I play hurt. The work goes on."
McCaskill avoided hugs Thursday night at an NAACP dinner in St. Louis due to her injury, which she announced to constituents over the weekend.
McCaskill is seeking re-election this year.
