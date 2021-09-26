Glass in the snack causes recall of trail mix and cashews in Florida and 10 other states

Glass possibly being in snacks sold under the brands of Happy Belly and Prince & Spring as well as the store brands of H-E-B and Harris Teeter caused the latest not-food-in-your-food recall.

“The recall was initiated after a customer notified the firm that the product contained glass pieces,” SunTree Snack Foods said in its recall notice, which was also posted to the FDA site. “Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is cashews that were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall.”

The cashews were sold on their own and as part of trail mixes. What’s been recalled went to Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia.

Here’s what’s been recalled:

▪ Harris Teeter: Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 8-ounce bags, lot No. 86359, best by 7/15/2022 and 7/16/2022; Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 8-ounce bags, lot No. 86687, best by 8/2/2022 and 8/3/2022; Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 32-ounce jars, lot No. 88148, best by 8/31/2022; Tropical Trail Mix, 15-ounce bags, lot No. 88546, best by 9/17/2022 and 9/18/2022.

Harris Teeter Tropical Trail Mix FDA

▪ Happy Belly: Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 16-ounce bags, lot No. 86311, best by 7/15/2022; Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 16-ounce bags, lot No. 86400, best by 7/14/2022 and 7/15/2022; and Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 40-ounce bags, lot No. 86310, best by 7/13/2022 and 7/14/2022.

Happy Belly Cashew Halves & Pieces SunTree Snack Foods

▪ Prince & Spring: Mountain Trail Mix, 44-ounce bags, lot No. 86491, best by 8/25/2022, 8/26/2022, 8/27/2022; and 28-ounce bags, lot No. 86960, best by 8/17/2022 and 8/18/2022.

Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix is one of the products recalled SunTree Snack Foods

▪ H-E-B: 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 12.4-ounce bags, lot Nos. 88381, 86980, 85745 and 86075, best by 6/15/2022, 7/2/2022, 7/7/2022, 8/16/2022, 8/17/2022, 8/18/2022, 8/19/2022, 9/10/2022, 9/11/2022, 9/12/2022, 9/13/2022, 9/17/2022, 9/18/2022.

H-E-B Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces FDA

If you have any of the above products, throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund. If you have questions, call SunTree at 480-719-6900, ext. 219, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.