Mom pleads for help to find missing Illinois grad student Jelani Day. What we know

As the search for missing graduate student Jelani Day nears its second month in Illinois, his mother says she is not getting the help she needs from authorities to find her son.

Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at Illinois State University, was last seen Aug. 24. He was reported missing by his family and a university professor the following day.

Here’s what we know about the case.

His August disappearance

Family members said they last spoke to Day on Aug. 23 and he did not show up for class for several days at his university, Bloomington police said. Family members and an ISU faculty member reported him missing Aug. 25.

His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, recalled in a recent interview the last phone conversation she had with her son.

“He said, ‘OK momma, I just wanted to hear your voice.’ And that’s what he did. He said that to me all the time,” Carmen Bolden Day told Newsy this week. “He told me he was going to class and that he would call me later. He called me later on that night. (He) didn’t want nothing, we were just talking. And he said again, ‘OK momma, I’ll talk to you later. I just wanted to hear your voice.’ And that was our last conversation, on Monday the 23rd.”

A couple of days after he was reported missing, Bloomington police obtained surveillance footage from Aug. 24 showing Jelani Day entering a retail store in the town. There was also exterior surveillance video showing his Chrysler 300 outside the business. This is the last known footage of Jelani Day.

Day’s car turns up in another town

On Aug. 26, about 60 miles north of Bloomington in the town of Peru, police discovered Jelani Day’s Chrysler 300. The car was found in a wooded area near a YMCA.

The clothing Jelani Day was wearing at the retail store two days prior was found in the abandoned car, Bloomington police said.

That’s when police in Peru joined in the search for Jelani Day, along with Bloomington and Illinois State University police.

Officers have not given an explanation on why Jelani Day’s car ended up in Peru.

A body found in the Illinois River

A man’s body was pulled out of the Illinois River on Sept. 4 in LaSalle County, which includes the town of Peru, according to WMBD. While the body has not been positively identified, authorities said it’s suspected to be a different case than Jelani Day’s disappearance, the TV station reported.

Identifying the body could take weeks, WSPY News reported, because of its condition. A cause of death for the man was not publicly disclosed.

Carmen Bolden Day said in her interview with Newsy that her son’s school lanyard was found near the river where the unidentified body was found. She said she does not believe, however, the body is of her son.

Police continue to search

Bloomington police said Monday detectives have sorted through tips, collected and analyzed digital and physical evidence, located and interviewed witnesses or potential witnesses, and searched for leads and other information.

The post Monday was the first news release regarding Jelani Day’s disappearance since the unidentified body was pulled out of the river. In the recent post, police requested the public’s help as they continue to investigate.

“We’re just hoping that somebody can call in and say ‘Hey, I saw him yesterday’ or ‘Hey, I saw him last week in this area,’” Bloomington police spokesperson John Fermon told WJBC earlier this month. “That’s kind of what were looking for so we can narrow down specifically where he’s at.”

Jelani Day’s mother said she does not believe officers have done enough in attempting to find her son.

“Since this body has been found...it appears like help has ceased,” she told Newsy. “I am imploring, pleading and asking that the police still pay attention, still look for my son as vigilantly as they were before finding this unidentified body.

Family reacts: ‘I’m missing a part of myself’

Jelani Day is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall Black male who weighs 180 pounds and has short black hair, brown eyes and some facial hair.

Before attending Illinois State, he received a Bachelor’s degree from Alabama A&M, where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Jelani Day — with aspirations to become Dr. Jelani Day — was studying to become a speech pathologist, his mom said. The graduate student is described by Carmen Bolden Day as energetic, full of life and goal-driven.

His younger sister, Zena, told WAND she misses laughing with her brother.

“I just want my brother back. I need my brother back,” she told the TV station. “All my siblings are part of me. So, not having Jelani here, it’s like I’m missing a part of myself.”

The family is offering a $25,000 reward for information in helping find Jelani Day, according to WGN.

One of his cousins, Edward Butler, said he spoke to Jelani Day a few days before he disappeared, WCCU reported.

“Had a real good talk with him. We sat down and talked, and I was going to have him be my youth director and chairperson in my NAACP, and he was really enthused about it,” said Butler, who is the NAACP President in Danville, where Jelani Day is from.

A mother’s plea

Carmen Bolden Day wants the FBI to get involved in the case, just as they led in the search for Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman whom authorities positively identified the remains of Tuesday.

“Now, we need another agency that has more resources,” Carmen Bolden Day told KTVI. “It was just proven with the Gabby Petito case. She was missing, the FBI got involved, she was found within 3-4 days. Can I have the same help is all I’m asking.”

She also noticed the differences in the cases, mentioning her son is Black and Petito was white.

“He is not a nobody. He’s somebody and I want him to come back home,” Carmen Bolden Day told Newsy through tears. “I want them to give my son the same attention and it makes me mad because this young white girl is getting that type of attention and my young black son is not.”

