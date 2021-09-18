Odette, no longer tropical storm, slogs off Atlantic coast

Odette became a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it swirled across the Atlantic Ocean on a path forecast to keep it well offshore of Nova Scotia in Canada, forecasters said.

The former tropical storm was about 385 miles (625 kilometers) south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, late Saturday and had top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was moving east-northeast at 18 mph (30 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm was also about 295 miles (475 kilometers) east-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The center said Odette is forecast to turn toward the east and east-southeast, adding the center of Odette will pass well south of Atlantic Canada during the rest of the weekend and into Monday. The post-tropical cyclone is expected to strengthen some in coming days despite losing its tropical characteristics, the hurricane center added.

Swells generated by the storm were affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will continue to cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over rest of the weekend, forecasters said.

No tropical storm warnings or watches were in effect.

Forecasters expect Odette to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves south of eastern Canada, potentially affecting Newfoundland.

It was only the fourth time since 1966 that 15 named Atlantic storms had developed by Sept. 17, according to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The other three times were in 2005, 2011 and 2020.