California seaside estate once owned by ‘Vertigo’ star lists for $12.5M. Take a look

A stunning coastal two-acre property that sits right on the edge of a cliff in Carmel, California, has hit the real estate market for $12.5 million.

And while the estate sports ravishing views all around, part of its appeal is that it was owned by Hollywood starlet Kim Novak, who was Alfred Hitchcock’s muse in the thriller “Vertigo”.

According to Carmel Magazine, it was Novak’s sister who spotted the home when she was visiting Novak on the set of the 1962 film “The Notorious Landlady” on the coast south of Carmel.

“She said ‘I’ve seen a house you’ll love,’” Novak said to Carmel Magazine. “We walked over. That day was heavy with fog, but just as I neared the house, it lifted, and the bright sun revealed the whole place. There had been a huge storm the previous year and most of the windows were boarded up.

“I walked around the place on its catwalks,” she continued. “It was beautiful, everything I loved, high ceilings, stained glass, a bathtub that looked out on the ocean. In fact, that bathtub had a big rock in it, tossed in by the storm.”

The estate, built in 1957, has a one bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom main house along with a one bedroom, one bathroom guest house with an attached one car garage, the listing says. However, a new structure is in the works.

“Planning approval has been received to construct a new 4, 300 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom main house that will allow the next owner to enjoy a front-row seat to the symphony of crashing waves for years to come,” the listing says.

Novak appeared in numerous films before landing one of her most celebrated roles in “Vertigo” with co-star James Stewart. She went on to perform in films like “The Amorous Adventures of Moll Flanders,” “The Third Girl from the Left” and the TV series “Falcon’s Crest.”