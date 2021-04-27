‘Aggressive’ bee attack kills one, sends another to the hospital, Texas officials say

One person was killed and another was hospitalized in what Texas fire officials are calling a “bee attack.” Breckenridge Fire Department

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after they were attacked by a swarm of bees at a Texas home, officials say.

Monday afternoon, first responders arrived at the Breckenridge house where they were “met with very aggressive bee activity,” the Breckenridge Fire Chief Calvin Chaney wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials learned that one person had gone into cardiac arrest after being “severely stung.” They walked through a swarm of bees to enter the home and try to save the victim.

The person did not survive.

Another person was stuck inside the home and a firefighter had to dress her in their gear to safely remove her, Chaney said. She was taken to a friend’s house and later hospitalized.

Officials have not commented on her condition.

After first responders got everyone out of the house, they warned area residents not to make any noise outside so the bees would calm down and return to their hive.





A beekeeper helped officials find and remove the hive, using “hand tools and foam.”

Calvin asked for prayers for the family following the “traumatic and sad day” and lauded officials for their efforts.

“First responders were faced with the daunting task of patient care and treatment during the attack and remained professional through the event,” Calvin said.

The names of the two people who were attacked have not been released.

Breckenridge is roughly 100 miles west of Fort Worth.

