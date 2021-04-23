Trailer-park themed bar to open in Texas with kiddie pool beer can buckets

“Fat Boots Trailer Park Bar” will be expanding to New Orleans and Las Vegas soon as well as opening up in Houston, Texas. Screen grab from @fatbootshouston's Instagram page

Move over sports and karaoka bars: There’s a new player in town — or at least in Texas. The part bar, part live action show “Fat Boots Trailer Park Bar” is set to open in Houston on May 5, its website announced.

“Fat Boots speaks to the evolution of bars as immersive spaces where staff become entertainers and cogs for social interaction, and guests become part of theater,” co-owner Jennifer Worthington said in a statement according to Houston Culture Map.

Worthington partnered up with Robert Frey, who founded PURE Nightclub in Las Vegas, Culture Map said. Worthington brings a lot to the table in terms of entertainment as well: she worked for Hollywood bigwig producer Jerry Bruckheimer. She also is the founder of Coyote Ugly Saloon bars.

A common theme of the Coyote Ugly bars is the bartenders hopping up on the tables in order to drop a dance move or two, so should folks expect Fat Boots to do the same?

Yes, the Houston Chronicle reported. And they will also encourage guests to join in on the fun which will also include drinking games and other activities.

“From the trash-filled minds of a highly successful production team responsible for some of Las Vegas’ most visited and talked-about experiential hospitality venues, Fat Boots is an ode to trailer park chic — 2,000 sq. ft. of endless Polaroid opportunities for the Tik-Tok and selfies generation – only we call them trail-fies,” its website said.

Fat Boots will also be expanding to New Orleans and Las Vegas and “to a city near you” soon.