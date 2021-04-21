Police fatally shoot North Carolina man while serving a search warrant, officials say

An Elizabeth City, North Carolina, man was reportedly shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday while they carrying out a search warrant.

Deputies were carrying out a search warrant in Elizabeth City around 8:30 a.m., the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the search, an officer fatally shot a man, according to officials.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Tommy Wooten identified the man as Andrew Brown Jr.

News station WAVY reported that family members said Brown was 40 years old.

The city council in Elizabeth City, an Eastern North Carolina town roughly 165 miles northeast of Raleigh, plans to have an emergency meeting Wednesday evening.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be involved with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man. Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May.

His death sparked nationwide protests calling for increased police accountability and the way officers interact with Black people.

By Wednesday afternoon, Brown’s death started drawing attention on social media.

Clearly yesterday's verdict meant nothing for the police in North Carolina who felt they had the audacity to kill another black man in his own car.



Say his name: #AndrewBrown



Abolish the Police.

do not let andrew brown's death slip through the cracks unnoticed because y'all don't care about rural towns. black lives matter whether they're in detroit or elizabeth city.