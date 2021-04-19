Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

Attorney Eric Nelson, left, and his client, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Court TV

Closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin begin today.

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, a native of Fayetteville, N.C.

After closing arguments from both defense and prosecution, the jury will be sequestered until they have a verdict.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher is expected to deliver the closing argument for the state, and Eric Nelson will deliver arguments in defense of Chauvin. After that, the prosecution will offer a rebuttal by Jerry Blackwell.

Over the past 14 days of the trial, the prosecution has worked to present evidence and testimony that show Chauvin’s actions (kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes) constitute murder. Chauvin’s defense team has attempted to show that the force was warranted and that Floyd’s death was caused by his drug use.

A video of Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against police violence that have continued over the past year.

How to watch closing arguments

Most broadcast and cable news networks will carry closing arguments and the verdict this week.

▪ ABC, CBS and NBC will begin their coverage at 10 a.m. Monday.

▪ Cable news outlets (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News) are also covering the trial.

▪ The Court TV channel and CSPAN2 channel have been carrying the trial from the beginning.

How to stream closing arguments

You can also stream the trial coverage from cable or broadcast news websites or apps.

▪ Streaming links: NBC News Now, ABC News Live, CBS News Live, CNN News Stream, Fox News Go and Telemundo.com.