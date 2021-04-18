National

Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

The Associated Press

A police commander walks by as police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, where shot, resulting in Jaslyn's death at a McDonald's drive-thru at the corner of W. Roosevelt Road and South Kedzie Avenue, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A police commander walks by as police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, where shot, resulting in Jaslyn's death at a McDonald's drive-thru at the corner of W. Roosevelt Road and South Kedzie Avenue, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Anthony Vazquez AP
CHICAGO

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald's parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A McDonald's employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a gray car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams' car.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet child.” She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.

Jaslyn’s grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

  Comments  

National

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

April 18, 2021 10:04 PM

National

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose: CDC

National & International

Authorities say no one was driving Tesla before deadly crash

April 18, 2021 8:34 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service